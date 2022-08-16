BioPassport Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $523,294.00 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $523,294.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

