BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BVXV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

