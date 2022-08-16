BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.44 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $138.97 or 0.00579255 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $281.11 million and $8.44 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000355 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00192669 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

