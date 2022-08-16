Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Biglari Stock Up 2.2 %
Biglari stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The firm has a market cap of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $182.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
