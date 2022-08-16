Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Biglari Stock Up 2.2 %

Biglari stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The firm has a market cap of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $182.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

