Big Digital Shares Achieves Market Cap of $30,990.20 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $30,990.20 and approximately $131.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036729 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
