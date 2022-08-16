BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,338.50 ($28.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,523.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,244.29 ($27.12).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

