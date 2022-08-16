Bella Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.69 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.20 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.