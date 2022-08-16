BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BayCom by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

BayCom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

BCML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BayCom to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

