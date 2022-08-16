Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,782 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 2.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.19% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080,565. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bausch Health Companies

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.10.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

