Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

