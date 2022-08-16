BASIC (BASIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328,647.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $328,647.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

