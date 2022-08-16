Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UGI by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 139,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UGI by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of UGI opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

