Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.55. 2,086,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,442. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

