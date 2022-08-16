Barclays Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $100.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.16. 1,829,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

