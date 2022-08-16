Barclays Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $71.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

