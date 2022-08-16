Barclays Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Splunk Trading Down 1.8 %

Splunk stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 3,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

