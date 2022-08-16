Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.
Baozun Trading Down 1.9 %
BZUN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 319,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
Institutional Trading of Baozun
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.