Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Trading Down 1.9 %

BZUN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 319,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.