Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 904,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,726. Banner has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

