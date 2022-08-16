Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$81.80. 1,280,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,430. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.42.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

