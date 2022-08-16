Bank of America Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAW. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:LAW opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.