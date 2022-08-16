Bank of America Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $200.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.31.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $226.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,775.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
