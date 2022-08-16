Banano Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $9.53 million and $101,332.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,529 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

