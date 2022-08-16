Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 23,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 324,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.