Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 646,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,215,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.21.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.