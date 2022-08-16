Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Azenta Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 925,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,521. Azenta has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
