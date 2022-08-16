Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $10,815,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $290,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,521. Azenta has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $124.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

