Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

