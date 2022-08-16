Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 on September 28th

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 467.70 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4,677.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AV. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

