Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,226 shares of company stock worth $404,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avista by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

