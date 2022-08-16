Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 776,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

NYSE AVY opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

