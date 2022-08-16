Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

