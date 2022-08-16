Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

