Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalon Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

