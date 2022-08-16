Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Avalon Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Avalon Company Profile
