AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 4.2%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $128.70. 6,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,081 shares of company stock valued at $100,887,437. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

