AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 4.2%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $128.70. 6,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,081 shares of company stock valued at $100,887,437. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.