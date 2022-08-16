Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $652.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.