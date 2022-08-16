Aurox (URUS) Tops One Day Volume of $221,841.00

Aurox (URUS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $221,841.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $24.19 or 0.00101459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

