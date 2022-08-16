Audius Reaches Market Cap of $303.15 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $303.15 million and $12.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

