ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.