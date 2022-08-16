ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

