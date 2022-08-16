ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 30 shares.

ATRenew Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

