ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 30 shares.
ATRenew Stock Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.