Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.44. 17,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,716. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

