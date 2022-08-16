Atlantic Securities Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $190.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Atlantic Securities to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.31.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of ILMN stock traded up $18.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,775.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
