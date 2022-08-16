Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,494,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 306,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 629,418 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASAQ remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.