Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

