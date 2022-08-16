ATB Capital Trims Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Target Price to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

CVE XLY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

