Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

