Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Astronics by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

