Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Assure

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Price Performance

Shares of IONM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 438,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Assure has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assure will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.