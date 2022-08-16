Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Shares of AZPN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.07. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $220.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.
See Also
