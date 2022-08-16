ASD Market Cap Hits $58.39 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067989 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

