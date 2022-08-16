Ascent Group LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $250.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

